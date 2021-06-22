Special Weather Statement issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Travis; Williamson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILLIAMSON AND NORTHEASTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jarrell, or 12 miles south of Harker Heights, moving south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Granger, Serenada, Leander, Hutto, Bartlett, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Weir, Georgetown Dam, Granger Dam, Coupland, Andice, Sun City and Waterloo.