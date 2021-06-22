T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”
Tomorrow, Netflix is dropping a new eight-part series called This Is Pop. It features interviews with a whole array of superstars from throughout different years and definitions of pop music — ABBA, Shania Twain, Chuck D, Orville Peck, Backstreet Boys, and Blur are all represented, as are many other iconic names. Also included is a pretty sad story about Usher telling T-Pain he “fucked up music” and the fallout for T-Pain.www.stereogum.com