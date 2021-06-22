Cancel
T-Pain Says He Was Depressed For Years After Usher Told Him He “Fucked Up Music For Real Singers”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, Netflix is dropping a new eight-part series called This Is Pop. It features interviews with a whole array of superstars from throughout different years and definitions of pop music — ABBA, Shania Twain, Chuck D, Orville Peck, Backstreet Boys, and Blur are all represented, as are many other iconic names. Also included is a pretty sad story about Usher telling T-Pain he “fucked up music” and the fallout for T-Pain.

