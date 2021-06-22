Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccines are the last push to getting past variant COVID strains

By Lauren Clark
news3lv.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "Delta" COVID variant is sparking questions as it continues to spread. While COVID cases continue to stay low nationwide, a new variant is quickly spreading. "This delta variant is about 10% of the total new infections in the US, and about doubling up every...

news3lv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#International Tourism#Economy#Strains#Covid#Pharmaceutical Sciences#Roseman University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Missouri mother-of-two, 45, who didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over fears of side effects dies after contracting Indian 'Delta' variant

A Missouri mother-of-two who didn't get vaccinated against COVID-19 because she feared side effects has died after contracting the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Grain Valley, was hesitant about getting the shot after hearing news reports about people suffering rare side effects such as blood clots or heart inflammation and decided to wait.
Pennsylvania StateBeaver County Times

PA health officials push COVID vaccines as Delta variant looms, but no sign mask mandate will return

State officials continue to promote the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines as the Delta variant of the virus makes its way across through the country, including Pennsylvania. Two days after lifting the statewide mask mandate, health officials on Wednesday said “vaccines remain our biggest defense against the virus and the potential threat of the Delta variant.”
Public Healthtribnow.com

TRMC physician provides details on new COVID strain, urges public to get vaccinated

Dr. Frederick Thurmond of Titus Regional Medical Center on Monday released the following article on “Delta,” a new variation of coronavirus that is sweeping the world: Understanding the COVID Variant “Delta” As we enter the heart of summer and see so many restrictions fade away, it may seem that COVID-19 as we know it is slowly fading from our horizon. However, we continue to see variants of…
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Delta variant of COVID-19 will probably become dominant strain in New Mexico

Mutations of the coronavirus appear to be among the greatest concerns now in the pandemic, although the Delta variant still hasn't gained great traction in New Mexico. The Delta variant has hit hard in Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and other states and is cited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of several "variants of concern."
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthWTGS

Vaccinated woman contracts delta strain, health officials concerned about variants

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Raychel Gramling was shocked when she discovered both she and her husband, who are fully vaccinated, contracted the Delta strain of the coronavirus. "My husband went on a work trip and that’s where he was exposed to it. We’re both fully vaccinated but he started kind of having the textbook symptoms. He lost his sense of smell, his taste, and then he had a fever. It was just every day there was something different. Started to get a fever and lost my sense of taste and smell, and I’ve had terrible congestion and now a really horrible cough. I can’t imagine, assuming my symptoms would probably be a lot worse if we weren’t vaccinated. He’s already fine, it hit him for a few days, and it’s like it’s gotten a lot worse than it did him," Gramling told WACH FOX News.
California StateNBC San Diego

Delta Variant Now Most Common COVID-19 Strain in California

The hyper-transmissible delta variant is now the most common COVID-19 strain in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. The health department says the delta variant now accounts for more than 35% of new COVID-19 cases in the state, up significantly from 5% of California's cases in May.
Public Healthnews3lv.com

Doctors discuss context, rise in statewide Covid hospitalizations

Las Vegas (KSNV). — For epidemiologist Dr. Brian Labus, the delta variant is a problem. "Our particular concern with this particular variant is that is spreads more easily," he said. "And if that's the case, we're likely to see a continuing increase of cases, and along with that hospitalizations and deaths, unfortunately."
Public HealthNBC New York

Vaccinated People Can Transmit the Delta Variant—and 3 Other Things to Know About the Dominant Covid Strain

The delta variant's "rapid rise is troubling," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said of the dangerous Covid strain in a White House press briefing Thursday. The more transmissible delta variant is now the most dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, representing over 50% of cases across the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wednesday.
Virginia StatePosted by
Fox News

Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it'

A Virginia woman recounted a near-death experience following her second coronavirus vaccine injection that has left the left side of her body gravely and permanently wounded. Barbara Orandello told "The Ingraham Angle" she was rushed to two different hospitals only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of her vaccine, underwent an emergency craniotomy, and returned home to very limited use of her left side and reduced vision in both eyes.
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy