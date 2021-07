With three positions already done, today we move to our fourth position group in the 2021 MLB Draft, third base. This isn’t an easy class at third to give an overall evaluation on. If you look at only the names here, this is an extremely weak crop of third basemen. However, if you factor in that there are some guys listed at shortstop and even in the outfield who have a good chance of ending up here, this group suddenly looks a lot better.