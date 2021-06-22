Father and daughter reunite in Kuwait during deployment
CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT — One of the proudest moments for a parent is when their child decides to follow in their footsteps. For Master Sgt. Kendall Hodge, a Logistics noncommissioned officer in the 111th Engineer Brigade, a thought that was once far-fetched has now become a reality. Spc. Emilee Richards, Hodge's daughter, is currently a unit supply specialist in the 2nd General Support Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard.www.frontiersman.com