Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Father and daughter reunite in Kuwait during deployment

By 1st Lt. James Mason
Frontiersman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT — One of the proudest moments for a parent is when their child decides to follow in their footsteps. For Master Sgt. Kendall Hodge, a Logistics noncommissioned officer in the 111th Engineer Brigade, a thought that was once far-fetched has now become a reality. Spc. Emilee Richards, Hodge's daughter, is currently a unit supply specialist in the 2nd General Support Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard.

www.frontiersman.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Father And Daughter#Buehring#Logistics#General Support Battalion#104th Aviation Regiment#The National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, a father searches for his missing daughter

On May 8, a triple bombing at a girls’ school in Kabul killed nearly 100 people, mostly students. Roughly two months later, Abdullah Ahmadi hasn't been able to locate her 19-year-old daughter, Shukria. Her remains haven't been found and that gives Ahmadi some hope that she might still be alive. The World's Shirin Jaafari reports.
Sioux City, IAOttumwa Courier

Sioux City sees first father-daughter firefighting team

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Travis and Kylee Lang are the first father and daughter on the Sioux City Fire Rescue. In 133 years there have been father and sons, brothers, married couples and cousins, but never a father and daughter. “Every parent wants their child to find a career...
Middle EastFrankfort Times

A father and daughter's grave marks the cost of Yemen's war

MARIB, Yemen (AP) — Among the growing number of graves of the war dead in the cemetery of the Yemeni city of Marib, one tombstone stands out. It has two “martyrs” listed — a father and his young daughter. Taher Farag and his 2-year-old Liyan were inseparable, their family say....
MilitaryNBC News

Inside a desolate Bagram Airfield after U.S. troops left Afghanistan

Bagram Airfield was once the epicenter of America’s longest war. When U.S. troops left, they cut the power, and Afghan soldiers say they can’t get it working. NBC News’ Richard Engel goes inside the base, now filled with relics from the American troops, as the Taliban makes rapid advances.
Bunkie, LAkalb.com

Meet Bunkie native Sgt. Kinyatta Moore

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. Kinyatta Moore is a human resource sergeant for 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Taskforce Steel, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. Moore, a native of Bunkie,...
MilitaryPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What did the U.S. leave behind at Bagram Airfield?

The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban shows off weapons, military hardware seized from Afghan forces

The Taliban showed off weapons and military hardware it says were seized from Afghan forces, as the group regains ground in Afghanistan’s northern districts amid a U.S. troop withdrawal from the country. Sky News, which was granted access to the Sultan Khil military base in the Wardak province near Kabul,...
Amory, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

1/98th CAV performs well at Fort Irwin training center

AMORY – For approximately a month, soldiers with the Mississippi National Guard, including approximately 80 members of Amory’s 1st Squadron, 98th Cavalry Regiment (1/98 CAV), participated in wartime scenarios while at the National Training Center (NTC) in Fort Irwin, California. There were approximately 500 soldiers from the 1/98 Squadron who...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds of 'Afghan angels' who risked their lives to help Australian soldiers are 'sitting ducks' as the Taliban makes a comeback with Western troops pulling out

Hundreds of Afghani aid workers who risked their lives to help Australian soldiers for two decades will be left to face the Taliban alone. Local workers and their family members have been rejected from a special visa program, despite their efforts in Australian-funded 'hearts and minds' projects. One aid worker...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

90pc withdrawal process in Afghanistan completed: US

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): The US has completed "more than 90 per cent" of its entire withdrawal from Afghanistan, informed the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on Tuesday (local time). "The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 per...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...

Comments / 0

Community Policy