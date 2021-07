The Litecoin price prediction shows LTC staying under bearish pressure as the crypto market prepares to go lower. LTC/USD is nursing losses with a sharp drop from the opening price of $137 to touch the low of $127 almost risking breaking into $125 support. However, a sustainable move below the $120 level may confirm the bearish movement for the coin. Moreover, if the Litecoin price failed to climb the 9-day and 21-day moving averages, the downside pressure is likely to increase.