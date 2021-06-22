State Senate panel approves House-passed bill on Down syndrome abortions
HARRISBURG — A House-passed bill to ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis cleared a Senate committee Monday by a party-line vote. The Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-4 in favor of House Bill 1500, which would require a doctor who performs an abortion to sign a written statement that it wasn’t prompted by a prenatal diagnosis or test indicating Down syndrome. A doctor performing such an abortion would face a third-degree felony under the bill.www.post-gazette.com