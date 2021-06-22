Manning recognized as Arctic Warrior of the Week

Congratulations to Airman Chase Manning with the 673d Contracting Squadron for being recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week. Airman Manning, a 673d Contracting Squadron contract specialist, is recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week by U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Aguilar, left, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, at JBER, Alaska, June 16, 2021. Airman Manning is a mission-focused business leader that supports the 673d Civil Engineering Squadron, 673d Mission Support Group and 673d Air Base Wing. Airman Manning is responsible for 21 contract requirements totaling 1.1 million dollars. Airman Manning also oversees a wireless equipment contract for the command post that is valued at 365,000 dollars. The success of this contract has led to a significant decrease in system interruptions, reduced setup and tear down time, streamlined logistical coordination, and has enabled the employment of rapid deployable communication capabilities.