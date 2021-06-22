Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Star sponsors International Women in Engineering Day event to celebrate Engineering Heroes!

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

Star Refrigeration are proud to sponsor IOR’s Women in RACHP Engineering Heroes event. Star Refrigeration are pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring an event to commemorate International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) on 23rd June. This year’s event will consist of an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Refrigeration’s (IOR) Women in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump network group (WiRACHP). The live online meeting will follow the theme of ‘Engineering Heroes’ and will ask attendees to remember the motivational figures in their life who have helped them to choose a career in the industry.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Engineering#Amongst Women#Rachp Engineering Heroes#Inwed#Air Conditioning#Heat Pump#Wirachp Linkedin#Star Refrigeration#Ior Trustee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
WorldSilicon Republic

Waterford event to celebrate the stories of Irish women in STEM

Waterford Institute of Technology has organised a day of events sure to be of interest to anybody who wants to find out about Irish women scientists past and present. The annual Robert Boyle summer school event will celebrate Irish women who have made significant contributions to the STEM industry. This...
Celebrationsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Celebrating "International Creativity Day" with Pancham Da'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 25 (ANI/PNN): Eminent futurist Dr. Jawahar Surisetti celebrates International Creativity Day on 27th June with 10000 school and college students teaching creativity for life through the music of RD Burman. On the occasion of the 82nd birth anniversary of RD Burman, fondly called Pancham Da, Dr....
Wichita, KSnewmanu.edu

Video: Master of Social Work Program

The Newman Master of Social Work (MSW) program is designed to prepare students for a rewarding and challenging career where they can make a positive difference in the lives of others. Based on clinical and trauma competencies, the program will prepare graduates to deliver responsive, 21st century practice. With diverse...
AdvocacyStamford Advocate

Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA launch website to assist underserved veterans with career services and financial assistance

SAN ANTONIO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Top-rated veteran and military service organizations Operation Homefront and Hire Heroes USA announced today that they have launched a joint website designed to provide much-needed career and financial assistance to veterans of color and those living in rural communities. The website offers personalized support to assist with career coaching, resume writing, mentoring, mock interviews, job sourcing, and financial assistance.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Survey for working women in NE Wi. | WHBY

Area researchers want to hear from working women in Northeast Wisconsin.Vallari Chandna is with UW-Green Bay. She thinks too many career development surveys focus on the national picture. She’s asking women to take part in an online survey. Chandna wants to know what network and mentoring opportunities exist and also what’s missing. The findings will help determine what types of programs and workshops are needed for working women. She say the online survey will take about ten minutes and is open until July 30th.
ReligionStamford Advocate

Faith Matters: 'Together' gained more meaning during pandemic times

“We’re all in this together” has become our rallying cry for these pandemic months, even as we isolated ourselves from one another. Togetherness doesn’t require physical presence. To be together may be recognition of with whom we share a moment in time, a particular experience, conversation, or even memory. The...
Charitiesvolunteerflorida.org

Volunteer Florida Foundation

The Volunteer Florida Foundation raises funds to support Volunteer Florida, the state’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service. The Foundation assists the administration of high-impact national service programs and promotion of volunteerism throughout the state, as well as manages of the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s private fund established to help communities with disaster recovery.
Healthsciencecodex.com

Buried treasure: New study spotlights bias in leadership assessments of women

A new study conducted before COVID-19 busted open the leaky pipeline for women in leadership underscores the bias that men are naturally presumed to have leadership potential and women are not and highlights the increased efforts needed by organizations to address the incorrect stereotype post-pandemic. The research published in the...
Educationnurseryworld.co.uk

Anglia Ruskin University launches new Montessori degree programmes

Anglia Ruskin University claims its MA Education with Montessori course is the first masters programme of its kind to focus on the Montessori method of education in the UK. Running from the next academic year, the course is open to graduates who have relevant experience or a BA degree related to early childhood studies or education.
Worldwrur.org

Malaka Gharib

Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Columbia Community Service Grants $300,000 to 52 Organizations in Harlem & Morningside Heights

Over the last year, as part of its 74th Annual Appeal, Columbia Community Service (CCS) worked with Columbia, Barnard, and Teachers College faculty, staff, and retirees to increase donations that support organizations in Harlem and Morningside Heights. This year, CCS is awarding $300,000 in grants to 52 local organizations that fight hunger, provide social services, and fill educational gaps for local youth in the areas of STEM, arts, and literacy:
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Leonardo engineer starts AeroWomen21 network for women in aerospace

When a female engineer working at aerospace company Leonardo couldn’t find a dynamic network to propel her professional career forward, she decided to start one herself. AeroWomen21 has been formed by Olivia Gribler, who works at Leonardo’s Yeovil site at Lysander Road. And it has just held its inaugural event attracting students and some of the leading lights of aerospace across the UK. It was supported by the Royal Aeronautical Society, as well as the company itself.
Carlsbad, NMCurrent-Argus

Celebrating Independence Day and America's heroes

While we’ve spent a great deal talking about our Independence Day celebration this week, we also need to be mindful of the bigger picture related to the holiday. When we built this great nation, we came together to create something amazing. In the years that followed, we have come together to protect and preserve that incredible creation when we need to.
Theater & Dancethecoastlandtimes.com

Celebrate Independence Day with weekend events and celebrations

Communities are gathering once again to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day. Check out 4th of July local festivities and details below:. Ocracoke will offer weekend events, kicking off with an island-wide scavenger hunt on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up at the Books to be Red stage. At 8 p.m., deejay Tommy Hutcherson will spin dance songs and patriotic tunes at the NPS docks before the fireworks display at 9:15. Fireworks will be launched at the southern end of the island from the National Park Service parking area (which will be closed).
Dubuque, IAloras.edu

Loras Named Top 5 Institution for Engineering Degrees for Women

Loras College’s Engineering program ranked in the top five of the American Society for Engineering Education’s (ASEE) listing of the top 20 institutions awarding Bachelor’s degrees to women. According to the ASEE’s 2019 edition of Engineering and Engineering Technology by the Numbers, Loras ranked as the fifth-best engineering school of...
FestivalStorm Lake Times

Star Spangled Spectacular is back and celebrating local heroes

This year’s Star Spangled Spectacular theme: “A Salute to Hometown Heroes,” invites us to pause and think about all the extraordinary efforts made in our community during the Covid pandemic. Most of us are vaccinated, cases are down, we feel happy! But since March, 2020, everyday heroes rose to the...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

SAE International Recognized with a SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution"

SAE’s A World In Motion® PreK-8th Grade STEM Education Program Builds STEM Fluency Through Hands-on Programming. SAE International announced today that its A World In Motion® (AWIM®) PreK-8 STEM education program was named the best “Foundational Technology/ Engineering (STEM) Instructional Solution” of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
New York City, NYmixonline.com

The Audio Engineering Society Announces Plans to “Reconnect” During Upcoming Audio Engineering Month In-Person and Virtual Event Series

— October’s Audio Engineering Month events to include a return to in-person AES Show events, streamcast convention sessions, and more — New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society is pleased to announce that registration is now open for upcoming AES Audio Engineering Month events, including the in-person AES Show Vegas 2021, being held October 11 – 13 and collocated with the NAB Show, and the AES Show Fall 2021 International Convention, being streamcast to a worldwide audience, October 20 – 23. The Call for Submissions remains open with Papers deadlines coming up on June 25, with Workshops and Tutorials deadline coming up July 1 and an E-Brief proposal deadline of July 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy