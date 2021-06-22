Star sponsors International Women in Engineering Day event to celebrate Engineering Heroes!

Area researchers want to hear from working women in Northeast Wisconsin.Vallari Chandna is with UW-Green Bay. She thinks too many career development surveys focus on the national picture. She’s asking women to take part in an online survey. Chandna wants to know what network and mentoring opportunities exist and also what’s missing. The findings will help determine what types of programs and workshops are needed for working women. She say the online survey will take about ten minutes and is open until July 30th.