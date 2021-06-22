United States Mint Releases Flagship Video Honoring American Eagle Coin Program

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Have you ever noticed a silver spoon priced at a few dollars at a flea market and wondered how, if it's silver, can it be so affordable? Or maybe you've held an elegant silver ladle and marveled at its lightness? Chances are, you've encountered an example of coin silver. Inexpensive and lovely, American coin silver is still one of the sleepy areas in antique collecting. Some research, some hunting, and a little luck can yield wonderful remnants of this distinctively American tradition. Salli LaGrone, a stylist in Franklin, Tennessee, began collecting coin silver years ago. At first, she was drawn to the rich old patina of the spoons themselves. Soon, she was familiarizing herself with the work of individual silversmiths and in no time at all she had moved up from cutlery to hollowware and was adding cups, napkin rings, pitchers, and creamers to her collection. "I have tried to find the unique something in each piece I buy, whether it's the pattern or in the design," says LaGrone. "Each silversmith is different. It becomes a game to try to identify their work."