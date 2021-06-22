Cancel
Politics

United States Mint Releases Flagship Video Honoring American Eagle Coin Program

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 17 days ago

New video highlights an important milestone in the Mint’s signature coin program. The United States Mint (Mint) today released a video celebrating the 35-year anniversary of its world-renowned American Eagle Coin Program. The video also highlights a new era in the Program—the release of redesigned American Eagle Gold and American Eagle Silver Coins in 2021. The video is available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rs6_FTgIX8Y.

