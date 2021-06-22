Remembering his Roots
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – “Anata no sentai shireikan no namae wa nanidesuka [Who is your squadron commander]?. These are the words Air Force 1st Lt. Sean Crittenden, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, said as he walked into a room belonging to the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force. Out of habit, one of the JASDF members responded in English, unbeknownst to them, Crittenden is fluent in their local language. Since they were used to not having a conversation with a U.S. service member in Japanese it isn’t until Crittenden leaves the room that it hits them--he can speak their language.www.frontiersman.com