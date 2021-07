As we approach the traditionally jam-packed 4th of July holiday, things will be a bit different at Disneyland this year. While attendance is set to increase again slightly this week, there will be some additional capacity increases in attractions, restaurants, and entertainment to help soak up the additional guests. But this should be an unusually uncrowded holiday in the parks compared to years past. In today’s update, we’ll look at lots of little things that add up to a much more enjoyable theme park experience, and a few things we’d like to see changed.