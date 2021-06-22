'The most rednecks in one bullpen I've ever seen': Cubs bullpen in shutdown mode

I’ll be attending my first Cubs minor league game of the season this week and it’s basically all I can think about. It has been nearly two full years since I’ve been able to watch one of the affiliates in live action and, while it will be the veteran-laden Iowa Cubs, that doesn’t at all take away from the excitement. I’ll be in Indianapolis on Thursday night with my Growing Cubs co-host Jimmy Nelligan, so if you’re in the area or at the park and are interested in meeting up at the game, you know how to find me.