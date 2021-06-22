Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'The most rednecks in one bullpen I've ever seen': Cubs bullpen in shutdown mode

By Mike McGraw
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best bullpen in baseball shares a bond that goes beyond holding leads in the late innings. "It's hands down, the most rednecks in one bullpen I've ever seen," lefthander Andrew Chafin said. "I'm not saying that has anything to do with it. "We're just all down there on the...

www.dailyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
103K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Winkler
Person
Norm Charlton
Person
Randy Myers
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Reds#Rex Brothers#Northerner#Kent State#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Weekly Farm Report (6/28/21): No-Hit Performances, Monster Home Runs, Lights-Out Relievers

I’ll be attending my first Cubs minor league game of the season this week and it’s basically all I can think about. It has been nearly two full years since I’ve been able to watch one of the affiliates in live action and, while it will be the veteran-laden Iowa Cubs, that doesn’t at all take away from the excitement. I’ll be in Indianapolis on Thursday night with my Growing Cubs co-host Jimmy Nelligan, so if you’re in the area or at the park and are interested in meeting up at the game, you know how to find me.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBaudacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Craig Kimbrel via trade

The Chicago Cubs have lost 11 consecutive games, which has turned them from potential buyers into a team that could very well sell of some pieces before the July 30 trade deadline. Much of the focus if Jed Hoyer and company ultimately sell will be on the team's three notable...
MLBNBC Sports

Davies, Cubs' bullpen combine for MLB's 7th no-hitter

LOS ANGELES — Still think Zach Davies isn’t a key member of a playoff rotation?. Davies had six no-hit innings of response to that notion for anyone watching late Thursday night as he and the Cubs’ three-headed, late-inning bullpen monster of Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on the seventh no-hitter in major league baseball this season.
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Dodgers get no-hit by Zach Davies and Chicago Cubs bullpen

As dominant as Walker Buehler was for much of a 23-game unbeaten streak that dated to September 2019, the Dodgers right-hander knew his franchise record-tying mark was hardly a solo performance. “To me,” Buehler said, “that’s a team number that doesn’t happen unless the offense has saved me a bunch...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Chicago Cubs’ bullpen falters late in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — A Chicago Cubs bullpen that has been so reliable in late-game situations faltered Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Ryan Tepera surrendered a tiebreaking two-run homer to AJ Pollock in the eighth, part of four runs the bullpen allowed in the inning en route to the Cubs’ 6-2 loss at Dodger Stadium.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Bullpen strong again as Reds hand Cubs 9th straight loss

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win. Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip. The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBfangraphs.com

Resurgent Brothers a Key Contributor in Cubs’ Bullpen

The bullpen can be a weird place. While lineups and rotations across the big leagues have some degree of stability (albeit one threatened by recent spikes in injury rates), the amount of roster turnover in bullpens varies greatly. It’s a place where former failed starters and pitchers trying to get one last chance at the big leagues often find a home. Tyler Matzek and Daniel Bard were the latest reclamation projects turned into high-leverage relief pitchers when they returned to form last season. For Bard, it had been a full seven seasons since his last appearances in a big league game (2013 with the Red Sox). His performance earned him 2020 Comeback Player of the Year honors in the National League and a $2.9 million one-year deal to return in 2021 as the Rockies’ closer.
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Zach Davies and 3 relievers combine for the 17th no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history: ‘Bullpen tonight was just a reflection of what they’ve done all year’

LOS ANGELES — Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had no idea history was in progress when he entered in the seventh inning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Neither did lefty Andrew Chafin until he caught a glimpse of the TV broadcast in the clubhouse after he completed the eighth. A statistic on the screen caught his eye, highlighting how there already had been six no-hitters in the majors this season.
NFLCBS Sports

Why the Cubs need to say goodbye to members of their 2016 championship core and sell at the trade deadline

Perhaps Jake Arrieta is the best vehicle to illustrate how things have fallen in Wrigleyville. Tuesday night's game was essentially over before it started. In a total 180 from how the Cubs' championship run started, Arrieta taking the ball meant yet another loss. The Cubs have lost his last five starts and he has an 11.02 ERA in those games. In that stretch, he's allowed 25 runs and 13 walks.
MLBMLB

Bullpen implodes late as Cubs drop opener

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Tepera wore a look of both bewilderment and frustration on the mound on Monday night. The Cubs reliever had just yielded a go-ahead double to Jackie Bradley Jr., who has been mired in one of baseball's worst offensive seasons. In a matter of minutes, what had been...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs bullpen proves it’s human in late-inning stutter

Baseball is a constant roller coaster ride. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs bullpen played an integral role in closing out the 17th no-hitter in franchise history. But the very next day, the team’s relievers, who have been so good this season, faltered late in a 6-2 loss at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPeoria Journal Star

The unknown no-no: The Chicago Cubs bullpen closed out a no-hitter. They had no idea

Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera had no idea history was in progress when he entered in the seventh inning Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Neither did lefty Andrew Chafin until he caught a glimpse of the TV broadcast in the clubhouse after he completed the eighth. A statistic on the screen caught his eye, highlighting how there already had been six no-hitters in the majors this season.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Cubs bullpen stumbles late vs. Dodgers

The Cubs lost to the Dodgers 6-2 Friday night, dropping to 42-34 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Jake Arrieta worked around heavy traffic to pitch five innings of two-run ball. The right-hander walked three (one intentional) and gave up five hits, getting out of two bases-loaded, two-out jams unscathed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy