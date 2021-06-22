Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A year of change threatens the future of journalism

By Editor
thestatehousefile.com
 17 days ago

Two years ago, Indiana had 70 daily newspapers. Now there are fewer than 50, and over the last year, 13 paid circulation newspapers in the state closed their doors. The world may be opening back up with mask mandates going away and COVID-19 vaccines becoming more available, but some people are still finding their footing after a year of change left their professional lives in turmoil.

thestatehousefile.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrat#Covid#The Herald Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
World
Related
Buena Vista, GAtjournal.com

The Journal

Subscriptions to The Journal start at only $20 PER YEAR. (or add online to a regular subscription for only $5 per year). What are you waiting for? Click here for details. Fireworks, Food, Fun & More Highlight Freedom on The Square. Big expansion begins at Chattahoochee Co. Library. Schley grad...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

Social Media Power and the Newspaper/Broadcaster Analogy

Another excerpt from my Social Media as Common Carriers? article (see also. ). We're still on Part I, which asks whether it might make sense to mandate viewpoint neutrality of social media platforms, in at least some contexts—but if you're waiting for the First Amendment analysis of whether such mandates are constitutional, we'll be turning to that shortly.
AgricultureMuskogee Daily Phoenix

OFF THE CUFF: Power to change the future

It appears a groundswell of support is growing in Washington for independent producers who were put at a competitive disadvantage as a result of agricultural policies that favored corporate consolidation of the markets. That support could include regulatory and statutory revisions of a century-old law intended to protect poultry, hog...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
SocietyScientific American

Research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Is Being Stifled

Publishing research and getting grants is highly competitive, and peer reviewers and funders reject paper and grant proposals for many reasons. But researchers who study Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities can face another barrier: gatekeepers who downplay social inequities that affect AAPIs and dismiss studying them. For instance,...
U.K.Posted by
The Conversation UK

Changes to UK planning system threaten communities’ rights – local democracy expert

The UK government is set to make radical changes to the country’s planning system. Boris Johnson has said the goal of this reform is “tear [the system] down and start again”. While the government claims the reforms will increase housebuilding in a sustainable way that gives communities more control over the process, critics argue the changes would actually strip away local people’s rights to have a say on how the places where they live change.
Economypewtrusts.org

How Diversity Shapes Economic and Policy Solutions

Fanta Traore leads The Sadie Collective, an initiative that focuses on mentoring and increasing representation of Black women in economics. For Pew’s “After the Fact” podcast’s latest season, “Race and Research,” Traore discussed her career journey and how her organization is working to enhance diversity in the quantitative sciences fields.
HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant threatens return to school this year: Offit

The Delta variant is threatening to cause surges in some pockets of the U.S. and could disrupt back-to-school plans for fall of this year. That's according to Dr. Paul Offit, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases.
Economycookcountynews-herald.com

The future of work: Five key changes

Minnesota Children’s Press (www.minnchildpress.org) exists to mentor rural Minnesota children, ages 5-15 years old, for success in 21st century careers—anywhere in the world—by teaching and modeling story crafting skills, digital media literacy, collaborative creative communication, and next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in a remote-work setting. Through our Story Scouts children’s entrepreneurial publishing club (part of a new 501(c) […]
AfghanistanMedscape News

What An Editor Learned After a Journal Paper Was Deemed Insensitive

In April, the Journal of Hospital Medicine retracted an article entitled "Tribalism: The Good, The Bad, and The Future" (by Zahir Kanjee and Leslie Bilello of Harvard Medical School). The article, which had been promoted on social media, was met with sharp criticism stating that the term "tribalism" was disrespectful to indigenous people.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Wall Street Journal: Pottsgrove High School Principal Believes Supreme Court Decision on Student Speech ‘Muddies the Waters’ for Future Cases

Bill Ziegler, principal at Pottsgrove High School, believes that last week’s decision by the Supreme Court on student speech will complicate how he and other school leaders across the country will handle situations involving off-campus speech, write Yoree Koh and Ray A. Smith for The Wall Street Journal. In an...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

School wins legal battle to electric shock children to ‘correct behaviour’

A federal court of appeals ruled on Tuesday that a Massachusetts school for children with disabilities can continue administering electric shocks to its students.The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had previously banned the electric shock treatment used at the Judge Rotenberg Center, Canton. The institution created the controversial treatment to correct aggressive or self-harming behaviour in adults and children.The school, along with a group of parents and guardians of students, had challenged the previous FDA ban. The court of appeals for the DC Circuit found that the treatment falls into medical regulations and therefore is beyond the FDA’s remit of control.“With...
EnvironmentTraverse City Record-Eagle

Futures File: Brutal heat threatens health, civilization

The unprecedented heat wave hitting all of California, a wide swath of our northwest, and British Columbia has come slightly sooner than climatologists predicted. We’re being served a wake-up call in the form of fatalities in Oregon, Washington and B.C, along with massive wildfires, drying reservoirs, and infrastructure failures like buckling roads and power cables frying in the heat.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

UO researchers share expertise on COVID-19, June 28-July 2

From the New York Times to the Washington Post, University of Oregon researchers have been at the forefront of media coverage around COVID-19 as journalists seek out experts on the national and world response, reaction and preparation for the virus. Here are some of the stories featuring UO faculty members...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

The Future Of Enterprise Work Culture Is All About Change

Joseph is the Co-Founder and CEO of Cultivate, building leadership development and future-of-work technology for the digital workforce. The future of work and work culture is embracing change, and the idea of “normal” no longer exists. While the idea of constant change has been typically embraced by startups and younger companies, the biggest enterprises in the world are now forced to confront this same concept. The office model has evolved — companies like Twitter, Square, Facebook, Shopify and others have announced permanent work-from-home policies. And many other companies will likely offer hybrid models. Communication has changed — even while in the office, the ways of working with colleagues have shifted dramatically over the last several years and been further accelerated into a largely digital approach due to Covid-19. This includes Slack, email, shared work project management tools like Trello and more. Expectations around culture have been altered — employees expect to be engaged, challenged and feel a sense of belonging at work.
Politicsmadison

They made us free -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

One hundred and forty-five years ago this Fourth of July, a group of “downeast Yankees” put their heads in a noose by signing the Declaration of Independence. That document gave birth to the United States. It forever ended rule of Americans by kings. To it we owe our political independence and republican self-government.
TechnologyEngadget

Facebook, Google and Twitter threaten to leave Hong Kong over privacy law changes

Tech companies are already at odds with the Hong Kong government, and that tension appears to be on the rise. The Wall Street Journal has learned that the Asia Internet Coalition, a tech alliance including Facebook, Google and Twitter, has quietly warned Hong Kong that companies would stop operating in the territory if officials move forward with data protection law amendments that could hold companies liable for doxxing campaigns.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Social Scientists Discover A Dangerous Truth About American Politics Hidden In New Covid-19 Data

The truism is that Republicans brushed off early Covid-19 warnings while Democrats took them to heart. While that idea may hold some water, the split that continues to motivate Americans’ reactions to the threat of Covid-19 may be not so much between Republicans and Democrats or even between conservatives and liberals. The real nature of the divide may be evident in the results of a study holding implications for whether the United States electorate can work together to protect against the next national emergency. The study was conducted by a team of evolutionary anthropologists, cognitive scientists, and psychologists and reported in “Of Pathogens and Party Lines,” an article in the June 29, 2021 issue of the journal PLOS One.

Comments / 0

Community Policy