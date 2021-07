A 12-year-old Bartlesville boy has made a big impact across the city after taking on a challenge to mow 50 yards for people in need for free. Tony Leeson Jr. said he's so proud he completed the 50 Yard Challenge and said the best part is seeing the smiles after every job. For the past year, TJ has been taking his mower to yard after yard, with his mom and dad right there with him.