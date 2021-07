Yet another “update” in the ongoing (and unlikely to materialize) reunion between Richard Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks, which serves primarily to remind us all that Sherm — the former three time first-team All-Pro, five time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion — currently remains unsigned heading into the 2021 NFL season. Sherman turned 33 in March after battling through injuries that kept him on injured reserve for the better part of last year. He ended up playing a few games during the final couple months of the seasons, although he did miss both of the Niners’ meeting with the Seahawks. This ended up being his swan song in San Francisco, as the 49ers released him from his contract on February 17th.