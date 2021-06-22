Hot and getting HOTTER! 100°+ in the forecast – Kris

You’ve probably heard the rumors, and they are true: we have triple-digit heat on the way for the weekend. In the meantime, there are 90s in the forecast for the rest of the workweek. For Tuesday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid 90s, which is almost 20 degrees above average. There will be a breeze in the afternoon, but by the time you’re into the mid 90s, that doesn’t do much to cool you off. It does, however, pose a concern for fire danger.