Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

HK leader Lam says action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities’ actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily under the city’s sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom.

Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple Daily owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters the media outlet would be forced to shut in “a matter of days”. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Hong Kong#Hk#Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
ChinaPress Democrat

How press freedom is under attack in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s raucous and politically diverse news media, though free from the constraints placed on journalism next door in mainland China, has contended with various threats over the years. But after a draconian national security law went into effect a year ago, those challenges have multiplied dramatically. The growing pressure...
EconomyBirmingham Star

HK businesses struggle for existence after Apple Daily

Beijing [China], June 26 (ANI): With closure of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, businesses including tech, media and banks are in fear of the possible end of their businesses in the city as China tightens its grip on a city. Michelle Toh from CNN in her report...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

'Sadness and torment': Apple Daily interns reflect on final days at HK paper

HONG KONG (Reuters) - For a group of interns, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily proved to be a work experience they will never forget. When the interns were less than three weeks into the job, 500 police officers raided their newsroom and arrested five executives as part of a national security investigation that has intensified fears over press freedom in the global financial hub.
EconomyFinancial Times

What the Apple Daily closure means for the free press in Hong Kong

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Apple Daily publisher Next Digital says it is not ceasing operations and apologises to staff

Next Digital, the firm that published Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, has announced that it is not ceasing operations after all. In an internal memo sent to employees, Next Digital apologised for an earlier “wrong message” and said it would not cease its operations as earlier announced.The Hong Kong-based media group — in a previous 30 June memo to the staff — said it decided to cease operations from 1 July after the company’s assets were frozen in a national security investigation by the Hong Kong Security Bureau.Apple Daily was shut last week after its newsroom was raided by...
Chinakfgo.com

Hong Kong leader says privacy law changes will only target illegal behaviour

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the city’s privacy law will only target illegal “doxxing” behaviour, referring to the practice of the sharing of people’s personal data without their consent. Lam was speaking at a weekly news briefing after an...
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Nine, including schoolchildren, arrested in Hong Kong over alleged bomb plot

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in Hong Kong have arrested nine people, including high-school students as young as 15, on suspicion of allegedly “preparing” to make explosives. “Five males and four females have been arrested by the national security police...
Worldknoxvilletimes.com

Teenagers need to be monitored, reported to authorities: HK leader

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said that "ideologies" posed national security risks to Hong Kong. She also asked parents, teachers and religious leaders to report teenagers who break Hong Kong's laws. China's imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year, reducing its democratic structures and ousting officials...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog names 37 'press freedom predators'

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released an expanded list of 37 heads of state or government deemed by the organization to be “press freedom predators,” including two women for the first time. RSF's 2021 list of “press freedom predators" includes leaders from Brazil, Cuba, Pakistan, Singapore, Russian and the Philippines. The...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Court case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists to resume on Sept 23

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The widely monitored national security case of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, most of whom have been in custody for more than four months, will resume in September, a judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Victor So in the West Kowloon...
Public Healthwhtc.com

China reports 23 coronavirus cases on July 8 vs 17 the day prior

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China on Friday reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 8, compared with 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. Eight of the new infections were local cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy