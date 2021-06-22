Dick Van Dyke

"His stage presence was so smooth." Showtime has debuted an official trailer for the documentary film The One and Only Dick Gregory, a profile of the American comedian and activist Dick Gregory. The film just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, and is playing at AFI Docs before it starts streaming on Showtime this Independence Day - July 4th. From Tribeca: "Dick Gregory was an icon for Black America. A comedian who used his considerable public platform for activism during the civil rights movement of the 60s, he was the rare entertainer who felt almost as at home on the couch of The Tonight Show as he did on the front lines of the fight for racial equity and justice. [With] stunning archival footage and contemporary interviews, Andre Gaines' brilliant debut feature takes a close look at Gregory’s legacy, documenting his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, while hearing from the countless entertainers (Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock among them) who have been inspired by his blueprint." Well that sounds great to me. And just from this trailer, even if you don't know much about him this doc promises to be enlightening.