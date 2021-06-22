Cancel
Norman S. Powell, Emmy-Nominated Producer and Veteran CBS Exec, Dies at 86. Norman S. Powell, the two-time Emmy-nominated producer who worked on such series as The New Dick Van Dyke Show and 24 and, as a longtime CBS executive, greenlighted a pilot for Cagney & Lacey…. Mel Brooks, Dick Van...

CelebritiesRoger Ebert

Robert Downey Sr: 1936-2021

It seems oddly appropriate that the passing of filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr. would come the same week as that of Richard Donner. Downey, who lost a long battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 85, and Donner represented, in their own unique ways, the wide range and versatility in filmmaking that seems to be an increasingly lost art.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'The One and Only Dick Gregory' Showtime Doc

"His stage presence was so smooth." Showtime has debuted an official trailer for the documentary film The One and Only Dick Gregory, a profile of the American comedian and activist Dick Gregory. The film just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, and is playing at AFI Docs before it starts streaming on Showtime this Independence Day - July 4th. From Tribeca: "Dick Gregory was an icon for Black America. A comedian who used his considerable public platform for activism during the civil rights movement of the 60s, he was the rare entertainer who felt almost as at home on the couch of The Tonight Show as he did on the front lines of the fight for racial equity and justice. [With] stunning archival footage and contemporary interviews, Andre Gaines' brilliant debut feature takes a close look at Gregory’s legacy, documenting his many personal reinventions throughout the decades, while hearing from the countless entertainers (Dave Chappelle & Chris Rock among them) who have been inspired by his blueprint." Well that sounds great to me. And just from this trailer, even if you don't know much about him this doc promises to be enlightening.
TV ShowsEssence

Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead At 64

Douglas was known for her roles in a number of movies and TV shows in the '90s including Tap, The Parent 'Hood, and How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Suzzanne Douglas, known for her leading role in the Robert Townsend sitcom The Parent ‘Hood has passed away at the age of 64.
Public HealthHollywood Reporter

Annie Lennox

Hasan Minhaj to Host ‘Vax India Now’ COVID-19 Fundraiser. Hasan Minhaj has been tapped to host Wednesday’s Vax India Now, the virtual fundraiser to support India in its fight against COVID-19. Liam Neeson, Annie Lennox, A.R. Rahman, Pia Toscano…. Why Annie Lennox Stopped Writing Songs for Almost a Decade. Singer-songwriter...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Bill Condon to Direct 'Guys and Dolls' Movie Adaptation

Bill Condon, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and Disney’s remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” is taking on another famed movie musical. Condon has signed on to direct “Guys and Dolls,” an adaptation of Frank Loesser’s Broadway smash. TriStar Pictures, which operates under Sony, acquired rights in 2019 to Damon Runyon’s original short stories about gamblers and gangsters in the New York underworld, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical and Samuel Goldwyn’s 1995 film adaptation.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

Roush Review: How Sitcoms Changed With the Times

Does anyone really believe that Rob and Laura Petrie, the frisky suburban couple played to perfection by Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore on the 1960s classic The Dick Van Dyke Show, slept in separate beds? I thought not. Times change. So, eventually, do the TV comedies that over...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman Honors Richard Donner With Hilarious ‘Superman’ Anecdote. Gene Hackman honored his Superman director Richard Donner on Tuesday with a hilarious tale from the iconic production. The legendary Donner died Monday at the age of 91. Following the news…. Critic’s Picks: A March To-Do List for Film Buffs in...
Moviesvisitsarasota.com

The Mel Brooks Musical Young Frankenstein

Performances: July 8 -11 and July 14 - 17 “It’s alive!” The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster musical comedy. Travel with Dr. Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) to a castle in...
MusicHollywood Reporter

Sara Bareilles

‘Waitress’ Returns With Sara Bareilles for Limited Broadway Engagement. After closing just months ahead of the COVID-19 shutdown, the musical Waitress is set to make its Broadway return with Sara Bareilles in the lead role. The full cast for the return has yet to…. ‘Girls5eva’ Leads on Infusing Comedy With...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

CBS Studios

Robert and Michelle King Ink Rich New CBS Studios Overall Deal. Two of CBS Studios’ most important producers are staying in-house. The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King have inked a rich new five-year overall deal to remain with the…. David Hasselhoff to Play David Hasselhoff in German TV...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Celebrate Springsteen on Broadway, Bond 45's Reopening & More on Broadway Profiles

Miguel Cervantes, Shelly Fireman & Adrienne Warren at Bond 45 on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal" Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 11 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Actors Who Quit Acting and Completely Switched Careers

Show business is widely regarded as one of the world's most glamorous and exciting industries. However, several high-profile stars of the stage and screen have decided to leave the limelight for more conventional careers. Below Newsweek takes a look at the high profile former actors who have decided to ditch...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

R.L. Stine

Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’: Film Review. The second installment in the summer horror trilogy based loosely on the R.L. Stine novels is a reminder that nothing good ever happens at camp. Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’: Film Review. Inspired by R.L. Stine's grisly books, the first part...

