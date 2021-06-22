Opinion | Religious groups provide a community at the University of Iowa
For many years, religion has been a symbol of hope. Yet, at times, it gets a bad reputation with college students and administration. One example comes from multiple court cases that spawned in 2018. The University of Iowa was banning religious groups’ rights to enforce its leaders to be of the faith because they believed it violated the campus non-discrimination policy. On June 1, 2018, InterVarsity, a Christian student group, was booted off campus and strained the relationship between religious groups and the UI administration.dailyiowan.com