This is a bit of old news as the original reports from Wavy.com and other sources originally printed on July 2 and it is now the 5, but I would like to know what you think. Many restaurants and businesses around Virginia Beach have been struggling to find people who want to work since the pandemic ended. In the wake of "another epidemic," Mayor Bobby Dyer of Virginia Beach is asking Governor Ralph Northam to "follow the bold leadership of 26+ states who have chosen to halt enhanced jobless benefits to entice workers to return to the workforce.”