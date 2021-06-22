Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Alan Menken Claims Disney Turned Down Michael Jackson's Involvement in The Hunchback of Notre Dame

By Christian Holub
Posted by 
People
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo this day, The Hunchback of Notre Dame remains one of the most unique animated films Disney has ever produced. The company took some notable risks with the movie, but Michael Jackson's participation wasn't one of them. Released in 1996 at the height of the so-called Disney Renaissance period, Hunchback...

people.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
People

People

110K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Victor Hugo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Films#Disney Renaissance#The Four Seasons Hotel#Disney Animation#Notre Dame#Outcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

Bill Condon to Direct 'Guys and Dolls' Movie Adaptation

Bill Condon, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and Disney’s remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” is taking on another famed movie musical. Condon has signed on to direct “Guys and Dolls,” an adaptation of Frank Loesser’s Broadway smash. TriStar Pictures, which operates under Sony, acquired rights in 2019 to Damon Runyon’s original short stories about gamblers and gangsters in the New York underworld, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical and Samuel Goldwyn’s 1995 film adaptation.
Musicnewsbrig.com

Producers reveal stories behind Michael Jackson hits and more

If it weren’t for a certain “Miss Jackson if you’re nasty,” über producers James “Jimmy Jam” Harris and Terry Lewis might have released their first album way back in the ’80s. “The process started 35 years ago,” Harris, 62, told The Post about their long-awaited debut, “Jam & Lewis Vol....
MoviesCollider

Javier Bardem Will Star In Sony Pictures' Musical Movie 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Javier Bardem has been cast in Sony Pictures’ live-action hybrid film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile according to Deadline. While the Oscar-winner is better known for his roles in films like No Country for Old Men and Skyfall, Bardem is no stranger to family-friendly films. He played the villainous Captain Salazar in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and is set to play King Triton in Disney’s upcoming The Little Mermaid adaptation.
CelebritiesPopculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage to Nicolas Cage Was Short But Memorable

It's easy to forget that at one point, actor Nicolas Cage and singer Lisa Marie Presley were married — let alone that they once ruled the tabloids for a period of about two years. The Con Air star and the daughter of Elvis Presley captured the whole world's attention with their unlikely romance and their hard-partying ways. To this day, it's hard to separate fact from fiction in their story.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Willy Wonka Cast Reunite for 50th Movie Anniversary

How many people can believe it’s been fifty years since Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory came out? Some that have seen this movie were kids back then, some weren’t even born yet, and many people that have seen this movie remember it fondly since it was a great deal of fun to watch. The remake with Johnny Depp has been maligned more than once, and even the original has been looked at from more than one perspective that’s been anything but kind, but the overall feeling is that this movie is still and might remain a classic for many years to come. Seeing the original child actors get together to discuss what went on during the movie and the memories that they still have of it was kind of interesting since a couple of them had gone on to act in other productions during their lives, but it was evident that their time spent in this movie was something special. Sadly though, Gene Wilder passed away in 2016, while Denise Nickerson, aka Violet Beauregarde, passed away in 2019 from pneumonia. Considering how long it’s been since the movie was released one has to think that each of the child actors are getting up there in age, even if they’re entirely elderly at this point.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now

You might not realize it, but Elvis Presley's granddaughter is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors at the moment. Riley Keough, Presley's oldest grandchild, has appeared in a number of hit movies and is currently starring in the buzzed-about Zola, which was just released on June 30. But Riley isn't Elvis' only grandchild; Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley welcomed one child together, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and she went on to have four children of her own. Sadly, Lisa Marie's life has been marked by tragedy. Not only did she lose her father when she was young, but she recently lost one of her own children, who was only 27 when he died.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Singer Tawatha Agee on Her Years With Aretha Franklin, Dave Matthews, and David Bowie

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features backup vocalist Tawatha Agee.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Gladys Knight Defies Her Age in Sparkling Jumpsuit Performing ‘Midnight Train to Georgia’ at ‘A Capitol Fourth’

The legendary soul icon Gladys Knight was dressed to the nines at a recent event. Fans could not help but notice her age-defying appearance in a lovely sparkling jumpsuit. Gladys Knight is famous for her melodious voice, soul-stirring performances, and drama-free lifestyle. Over the years, she has contributed incredibly to the entertainment industry and is often referred to as the "Empress of Soul."
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy