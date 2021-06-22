Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov