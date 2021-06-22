Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Crockett by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Crockett FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CROCKETT COUNTY At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated rainfall amounts have significantly been reduced across warned area. However, flash flooding will still be possible due to swift and fast runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ozona. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 366. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Colbert County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 AM CDT At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Cherokee, or 10 miles east of J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, St. Florian, Underwood-Petersville, Zip City, Threet, Wright and Oakland.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Brazoria County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. San Bernard River near Sweeny affecting Brazoria County. For the San Bernard River...including Sweeny, East Bernard, Boling Moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River near Boling. * Until further notice. * At 9:01 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:01 AM CDT Friday was 20.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding continues with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek and minor backwater flooding up West Bernard Creek in Wharton County. Backwater flooding up Snake Creek threatens low lying areas in the Tierra Grande subdivision. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.5 feet on 12/09/2018.
Orange County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Rutland, Orange, Western Rutland, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Rutland; Orange; Western Rutland; Windsor FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Vermont and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in central Vermont, Orange. In southern Vermont, Eastern Rutland, Western Rutland, and Windsor. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through 8 PM Friday evening * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Watch area this evening, and especially tonight into Friday. Rainfall amounts are expected to average between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher totals. * While mainstem river flooding is not expected, smaller rivers and streams will be susceptible to sharp rises with isolated flash flooding possible.
Onondaga County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brewerton, or 8 miles northeast of Baldwinsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE... Reports of Trees and Wires down in Plainville. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Van Buren, Baldwinsville, North Syracuse, Solvay, Liverpool, Amboy and Camillus. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BEE, WESTERN GOLIAD AND NORTH CENTRAL LIVE OAK COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT Friday for a portion of south Texas.
Lunenburg County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lunenburg; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southern Brunswick County in south central Virginia Southeastern Lunenburg County in south central Virginia Mecklenburg County in south central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Hill, Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, La Crosse, Boydton, Ebony, Gasburg, Forksville, Bracey, Beechwood, Bowens Corner, North View, Baskerville, Bacons Fork, Palmer Springs, Meredithville, White Plains, Gary and John H Kerr Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Graham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Graham; Swain A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WEST CENTRAL SWAIN AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 937 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Robbinsville, or 4 miles west of Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph. Locations to be impacted include Robbinsville, Town Of Santeetlah, Smoky Mountains-Fontana Area, Lake Santeetlah, Fontana Lake, Fontana Village, Smoky Mountains-Twentymile Creek, Smoky Mountains-Clingmans Dome, Stecoah and Cheoah. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.
Desoto County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Tunica A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR South central Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi At 1145 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing winds at least 40 mph was located over Lake Cormorant, or 11 miles southwest of Horn Lake, moving east at 20 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in south central Crittenden...northeastern Tunica and western DeSoto Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Barnstable County, MAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chatham - Falmouth - Provincetown * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/box
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Cliffside Park, Palisades Park, Mamaroneck and Tenafly. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Loudon County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Loudon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Loudon County in east Tennessee Northwestern Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until noon EDT. * At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater, Loudon, Vonore, Greenback, Philadelphia, Tellico Village and Fort Loudon State Park.
Custer County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 630 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Badlands National Park, or 42 miles southeast of Rapid City, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Kyle and Kyle North Route Housing. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Dewitt County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for De Witt, Karnes, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: De Witt; Karnes; Lavaca FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, De Witt, Karnes and Lavaca. * Through Friday evening. * Rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 5 to 7 inches possible. This could lead to Flash Flooding.
Haakon County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Haakon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON COUNTY At 1011 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast of Grindstone Butte, or 14 miles north of Philip, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Billsburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL CALHOUN COUNTY At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Oconnor and Indianola. This includes the following streams and drainages San Antonio Bay, East Matagorda Bay and Coloma Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Pike County, INweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PIKE COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. A separate very strong thunderstorm was entering southwest Pike County, heading toward the Winslow area. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gloucester County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Middlesex, Northumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gloucester; Middlesex; Northumberland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Essex County in east central Virginia King and Queen County in east central Virginia Richmond County in east central Virginia Southeastern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Lancaster County in eastern Virginia Northwestern Mathews County in eastern Virginia Middlesex County in eastern Virginia Northumberland County in eastern Virginia Northern Gloucester County in southeastern Virginia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 942 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gloucester Courthouse, Warsaw, Kilmarnock, Urbanna, Robley, Callao, Fair Port, King And Queen Court House, Deltaville, Lancaster, White Stone, Morattico, Jamaica, Church View, Saluda, Farnham, Sharps, Glenns, Heathsville and Center Cross. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clay County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mckenzie County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Ray to 16 miles southeast of Epping to 9 miles north of Watford City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern McKenzie and southeastern Williams Counties, including the following locations... White Tail Bay Recreation Area, Keene, Lewis And Clark State Park, Wheelock, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Charlson, and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

