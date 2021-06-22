Sprint to the Finish IPA celebrates Old Bill’s

Caribou-Targhee National Forest is launching its Campground Bear Safety Program in Ashton/Island Park for its fifth year starting the Fourth of July weekend, made possible through the dedication of several volunteers. Forest Wildlife Biologist Sabrina Derusseau explains, “By educating campers on the rationale behind the food storage order, campers are better able to understand why food requires proper storage, so they don’t attract bears, which in turn reduces human/bear conflicts.” Volunteers will visit weekly from Fourth of July weekend through the Labor Day, talking to campers and explaining the food storage order and answering any bear-related questions. If they observe unattended campsites that do not meet the storage order requirements, they leave a brief checklist documenting the bear attractant issues so campers can review and rectify when they return. Last year, the volunteers found 360 storage order violations through their visits.