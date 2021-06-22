Sprint to the Finish IPA celebrates Old Bill’s
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Old Bill’s Fun Run, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole is partnering with Snake River Brewing on a commemorative brew, Sprint to the Finish IPA. A percentage of sales of this seasonal beer will be donated to the Old Bill’s Match Fund, which is used to partially match the designated gifts of community donors during the Old Bill’s Giving Season, substantially increasing the impact of each participating nonprofit’s fundraising efforts. The limited-edition Session India Pale Ale is available for purchase at local liquor stores through September and will be served on draft at Snake River Brewing’s newly remodeled Brew Pub. The formal Old Bill’s 2021 Giving Season will take place from August 13th through September 17th.jacksonholeradio.com