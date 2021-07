DENVER — Pre-schoolers at Clayton Early Learning recently helped celebrate International Mud Day by squishing and squeezing their way into learning more about nature. The celebration was started in 2009 at the World Forum for Early Childhood Care and Education in Belfast by Gillian McAuliffe from Western Australia and Bishnu Bhatta from Nepal, two members of the Nature Action Collaborative for Children. The creators wanted to bring students together worldwide through the study of nature.