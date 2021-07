June 28 Disney+ will highlight in its OUT programming, an animated short from Pixar’s SparkShorts collection that features Greg, who even having a life full of love feels the need to keep a secret, but with the help of his puppy and a little magic, he will learn that there is nothing he needs to hide. He will also present the short The Little Prince, from the Disney Launchpad collection that, highlighting historically ingrained stereotypes many times still present in the relationship between parents and children, invites the whole family to reflect.