Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN Analyst Tabs Carson Wentz As Surprise Minicamp Standout

By Josh Carney
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhnMz_0abTMR5E00

It's hard to take much of anything away from minicamp in today's NFL, considering it's mostly all in shorts and helmets and very little "real" football is happening.

Seeing Carson Wentz appear comfortable, happy, and acclimating to his new teammates quickly has this minicamp feeling a bit different.

Wentz earned high praise from ESPN NFL Nation's Mike Wells Tuesday, as Wells stated Wentz was a surprise standout during the Colts' recent minicamp.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Here's what Wells had to say about Wentz's performance at the Colts' minicamp.

How Wentz looked on the field wasn't the only important part of the offseason equation for the Colts' new starting quarterback. The other part was how he would fit in with his teammates after reportedly not having a great relationship with his teammates while with the Philadelphia Eagles. The transition, according to those inside the organization, has been a smooth one. "He comes in and asks about my family, my sister and things like that," running back Nyheim Hines said. "As a new guy, it's pretty cool. It shows that he's caring and trying to take care of us." And Wentz on the field? He has turned a lot of heads so far. "He has a really pretty deep ball," Hines said. "I've liked everything I've seen from him so far." -- Mike Wells

Though he's truly worked with the team in full for less than two weeks, Wentz has been a big hit quickly within the locker room and on the field, which is a great sign overall, considering the Wentz that we saw late last season in Philadelphia was a dejected, disconnected one.

Now, with a fresh start and a new outlook on life, Wentz appears to be very comfortable and happy in the situation he finds himself in. Moving forward, it's all on him to prove himself in preseason, training camp, and the regular season, showing not only the Colts, but the NFL as a whole that his 2020 issues are behind him.

Have thoughts on Carson Wentz impressing in minicamp? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
62
Followers
325
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Colts#American Football#Espn Nfl Nation#The Philadelphia Eagles#Horseshoe Huddle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Colts WR has hilarious response to Peyton Manning’s comments on Demaryius Thomas

Earlier this offseason, Jim Irsay was adamant in declaring that a new golden era of Indianapolis Colts football is on the horizon and will last for the next decade. Of course, the previous golden era — that featured stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, among others — lasted approximately 10 years and brought home a championship in 2006.
NFLaudacy.com

Eagles fans don’t care for Colts’ cheesy Carson Wentz joke

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Indianapolis Colts had some lighthearted fun on the Fourth of July — at the expense of Eagles fans. The team tweeted a comic strip of Indy head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich hosting a holiday potluck. A cartoon Carson Wentz shows up...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On Feeling With Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz was at a low point in his career when the Philadelphia Eagles benched and later traded him. But now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts, how does he feel heading into the new season?. In a recent interview with Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive, Wentz said that being...
NFLBlogging The Boys

This time, the Cowboys actually have done enough to fix their run defense

Run defense has become a hot topic in Dallas the last few years, and for good reason. In 2018, the Cowboys enjoyed a banner year stopping the run, buoyed by the strong performance of linebacker duo Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. They finished sixth in the NFL in run defense DVOA and surrendered the fourth fewest rushing yards per carry.
NFLBleacher Report

Colts' Carson Wentz Says He Has a 'New Passion' for Football Since Eagles Trade

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz says he has a "new passion" for football after being traded from Philadelphia this offseason. “I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz told Beth Hoole of Valley News Live. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, and so whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready.”
NFL49erswebzone.com

Carson Wentz offers wisdom to fellow former NDSU QB Trey Lance: ‘Just go play’

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Carson Wentz has seen much more than Fargo, North Dakota, in his days since he last starred at the FCS level of college football. He's happy to pass along such wisdom to fellow former Bison signal-caller Trey Lance.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Carson Wentz believes Trey Lance can handle jump to NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was once in the same shoes as that of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Despite their productive college careers, making the jump from the FCS level to the NFL is never all that easy. The schools are smaller, and the competition isn’t on the same level as the FBS, which is where most prospects get drafted from.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Five potential destinations for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz

Months after Zach Ertz‘s name popped up in trade rumors, he remains with the Eagles. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end is not viewed as likely to be part of this year’s Philly team and did not report for the Eagles' offseason program. Despite a lengthy delay in this saga, a separation still feels imminent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy