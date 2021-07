PALMERTON, Pa. — With each touch of the pool's edge, 9-year-old Calianna Smale has completed a lap and is one step closer to hitting her goal. "The first time I did this, I did 25, then I went to 50, then I went all the way up to 100, so I just try to get bigger and bigger with my goal that way I can raise more money for the swim team," said Calianna Smale.