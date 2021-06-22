Cancel
GBP/JPY fades the strongest rebound in a month below 156.00 on mixed concerns

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY steps back from weekly top, probes the previous day’s positive performance. Market sentiment dwindles amid quiet session, Fedspeak, covid are the key catalysts. Japanese stocks open higher but S&P 500 Futures struggle, US Treasury yields stay quiet. Risk catalysts become crucial for fresh impulse amid a light calendar. GBP/JPY...

Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Rebound but U.K. GDP Adds to Global Growth Concerns

Investing.com - European stock markets pushed higher Friday, regaining some of the previous session’s sharp losses, but are still set to end the week in the red amid growing concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery. At 3:40 AM ET (0840 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7%...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays below 1.3800 after UK GDP misses estimates with 0.8% in May

UK GDP arrived at 0.8% MoM in May vs. 1.7% expected. GBP/USD remains little changed on the downbeat UK GDP. The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded less-than-expected in May, arriving at 0.8% vs. 1.7% expectations and 2.3% previous. Meanwhile, the Index of Services (May) came in...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

The dollar is strengthening a tad, the yen lags

PBOC RRR cut rumours and the resulting risk-off were yesterday’s main drivers, totally eclipsing the ECB’s strategy review announcement. Stocks tumbled more than 2% in Europe as lingering growth concerns reached a culmination point. US stocks shed more than 1.5% in early trading but an intraday recovery capped losses at less than 1% eventually. We saw a similar pattern in core bond yields as well. Long tenors first tanked 4 (Germany) to 6 (US) bps only to pare losses as some calm returned. The US curve bull steepened with markets further pricing out Fed rate hikes, pushing yields 2.1 bps to 3.7 bps lower in the 2y-5y segment. The decline in the 10y and 30y eased with losses of ‘only’ 2.3 bps and 1.1 bps and were, unlike previously, driven by faltering inflation expectations. The German curve fully reversed an initial bull flattening to finish unchanged. The euro shook off an ugly two days and excelled along with safe havens including the yen and Swiss Franc. That happened even before panic on bond markets ebbed away. EUR/USD rebounded from south of 1.18 to close at 1.1845. USD/JPY slid to below 110. Euro strength and minor sterling weakness propelled EUR/GBP from the 0.855 June support area towards but below 0.86.
EconomyDailyFx

USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY REACT TO JOBS DATA. The Canadian Dollar is trading stronger on the session following employment data. USD/CAD extends its slide 25-pips as CAD/JPY rises 18-pips in immediate response. Canada’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% from 8.2% as 231K jobs were added. The Canadian Dollar...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Look to your 2021 profits

USD/JPY loses 111.00 on Monday and 110.00 on Thursday. Treasury yields fall, 10-year return drops below 1.3% on Thursday. US economic statistics put the USD/JPY at risk as recovery concerns rise. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts little profit-taking risk to USD/JPY. The US economic recovery remains on track, just try...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Three reasons to expect a further downfall

EUR/USD has been struggling to hold onto its gains as the ECB effect fades away and the recent upside correction seems to be nearing an end. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out three reasons to expect the pair to dive. Fading ECB effect. “The European Central Bank now...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in a third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls regain traction but more evidence needed to signal reversal. Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal. Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery. Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam. Read more...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound even as UK GDP disappoints

The British pound was little changed on Friday after the relatively disappointing economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy expanded by 0.8% in May, lower than the previous expansion of 2.0%. This decline is a sign that the economic growth started to weaken even as the economy continued to reopen. Further data showed that the UK industrial production rose by 0.8% while the manufacturing production fell by 0.1%. The two were below the median estimate of 1.5% and 1.0%, respectively. Additionally, the UK construction output declined by 0.8% after falling by 0.7% in the previous month.
Stocksactionforex.com

NASDAQ 100, DOW JONES, And S&P 500 Sell-Off Accelerates

Global stocks declined sharply as investors started worrying about growth. In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by more than 0.70%. Similarly, in Europe, the DAX and FTSE 100 indices declined by more than 1%. The decline contrasted with what happened in the bond market as the benchmark 10-year yield declined to 1.276%. This yield, which influences companies and consumer borrowing costs, declined to the lowest level since February. This price action came after the latest FOMC minutes that warned about uncertainty around the economic outlook. Also, in China, the government said that it would use timely cuts in banks’ reserve ratios.
Currenciesactionforex.com

A look at falling AUD/JPY and GBP/CHF as risk aversion intensifies

Risk aversion comes back again today, as led by the -807pts, or -2.89%, free fall in Hong Kong HSI. At the time of writing, FTSE and DAX are down -1.4% while CAC is down -1.9%. DOW future is down around -400pts. In the bond markets, Germany 10-year yield is down -0.04 at -0.33. US 10-year yield dis down -0.05 at -1.265.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains capped below 1.3800

GBP/USD makes an impressive comeback amid broad risk-aversion. The cable bulls face stiff resistance at 1.3800, bearish bias remains intact. Impending bear cross and RSI sub-50 level keep sellers in control. GBP/USD is attempting a recovery amid broad risk-aversion, as the pound outperforms across the fx board so far this...
CurrenciesFOXBusiness

Bitcoin rebounds despite mounting regulatory concerns

Bitcoin turned around in the early hours of Friday gaining more than 1%, after spending most of the night down 1%. The price was around $33,025 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $2,120 and 22 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. Cryptocurrencies have recently been...
BusinessFXStreet.com

What drove USD/JPY below 110?

Ask anyone and they will agree that economic activity in the U.S. is picking up with businesses enjoying a much needed post pandemic recovery. The airports were packed when I traveled to and from Hawaii last week with restaurants booked far in advance. The Federal Reserve recognizes this resurgence in demand and based on the last central bank meeting minutes, a growing number of policymakers think asset purchases need to be reduced sooner than anticipated.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP surges back closer to monthly tops, beyond 0.8600 mark

EUR/GBP caught some aggressive bids on Thursday and rallied back above the 0.8600 mark. The ECB shifted to a symmetric inflation target of 2% but did not refer to inflation overshoot. A descending trend-line resistance breakout has already set the stage for additional gains. The EUR/GBP cross built on its...

