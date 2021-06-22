Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out

Before Carl Nassib played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns or Penn State, he was on the "green team." Nassib's mother, Mary, came from such a big family — she's one of 12 children — that when they would have family get-togethers, each different family was assigned a designated-color shirt to make things organized. Bridget Mary McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, was on the "navy-blue team." McCormack and Mary Nassib are first cousins, making Carl Nassib her cousin, too.