Liberty Ballers

I have no desire to participate in the Ben discussion, but there are two related issues that are not debatable. One, he has a huge problem. His comments reflect this. Two, he has lost so much confidence in his free throw shooting that he tries to avoid getting fouled. His free throw percentages by year: .560, .600, .621, .613. This year he actually shot .671 from the line in the first half, then .533 in the second half, and then below 40% in the playoffs. I don't know what triggered it and I see no reason to try and guess, but he if shoots below 40% from the line, his career is likely over.