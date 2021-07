Remember late June after your law school graduation? Or have you suppressed all memories of intense boredom-overlaid-by-panic?. Have you also suppressed all memories of most of the subjects you crammed into your head that summer, so you could, on a three-day exam, demonstrate a bare-bones ability to understand and apply them? Or, in other words, have you forgotten most of them? I know I certainly have. I took the bar (then 10 mandatory and 4 optional subjects—the latter no one rational bothered to study), spent a year learning a lot about California appellate procedure (untested) and how to write well (truly untested), at my California Supreme Court clerkship.