Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk
Watch: Avril Lavigne Went to Billie Eilish's 18th Birthday. Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut, and it was well worth the wait. The singer, now 36 but perfectly ageless, lip-synced to her own hit song "Sk8er Boi" in her first video on the platform, seemingly filmed from her beachside home in Malibu, Calif. Avril wore a red-and-blue striped tie, graphic tee and pair of black shorts as she rocked our world.www.eonline.com