Avril Lavigne Proves She Hasn't Aged in TikTok Debut With "Sk8er Boi" Tony Hawk

Watch: Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic. Bella Hadid really tried to pull a fast one on us, huh?. The supermodel took to Instagram on July 8 to subtly confirm her relationship with art director Marc Kalman. Among a series of photos from her trip to France, where she walked the runways in Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week, Bella slipped in a snap of her and Marc cozying up together. In the picture, the duo can be seen with their arms wrapped around each other while leaning in for a kiss.