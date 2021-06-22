Cancel
Science

Clever Experiment Reveals How Our Ancestors Used Lighting Sources in Caves

By David Nield
ScienceAlert
 17 days ago
Tens of thousands of years ago, humans lived in and explored caves in very different ways to how we do it today. They may not have owned modern flashlights, but it doesn't mean they dwelled in complete darkness. To try and learn more about ancient cave-dwelling life - from the painting of rock art to socialization - a team of researchers has now recreated three common types of ancient lighting techniques: torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces. All three were used back in the Upper Paleolithic period starting about 50,000 years ago; the team then put their lights into practice, exploring the effects of...

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

#Caves#Light Sources#Color Temperature#Rock Art#Upper Paleolithic#Atxurra#Plos One
Science
