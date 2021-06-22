Cancel
WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Updated Card After Tonight's WWE Raw

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE wasted no time in building up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view card during this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with Bobby Lashley accepting Kofi Kingston's challenge to a WWE Championship match. This was followed by five qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, aloing with the confirmation that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will once again meet for the Raw Women's Championship following the controversial DQ finish to their match at Hell in a Cell.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WWE

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Earns Money in the Bank Spot Despite Huge Effort From Riddle

Riddle fought his way through two grueling matches on this week's Monday Night Raw to try and earn Randy Orton a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but by the end of the night, it was Drew McIntyre who took the final Raw spot. This week's episode started off with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville explaining that Orton could not compete in a scheduled triple threat match on Raw, but Riddle convinced them that if he won the show-opening battle royal he'd be able to fight for Orton's spot in the match with AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre. The two relented.
WWE

Hall’s WWE Monday Night Raw Review 6.28.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’ll wrap up the first half of the year as we are on the way towards the Money In The Bank. A lot of the spots have already been filled in and this week we are finishing up the Raw’s men’s qualifiers with a triple threat match. I’ll take that over the building momentum matches so let’s get to it.
WWE

The Top 10 Best WWE Money In The Bank matches

The Money In The Bank match is one of the most exciting in WWE’s calendar, with the winner receiving a world championship match whenever they want during the next year. But which matches are the best? Here are the top 10 best WWE Money In The Bank matches. 10. Alexa...
WWE

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Battle Royal, Strap Match, Money In The Bank Build, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network. We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. We briefly see the ring filled up with Superstars.
WWE

Randy Orton’s Backstage Status During WWE RAW This Week

Randy Orton wasn’t on RAW this week, but Matt Riddle still submitted a letter on his behalf. That letter said, “aloha” a couple of times which means “hello” and “goodbye.” This was made very clear, but fans didn’t see The Viper at all on the show. Despite Riddle’s letter saying...
WWE

Becky Lynch Is ‘Sister’ To Top Raw Star

Becky Lynch is praised by people both in the ring and out of it. Many stars backstage love Becky not only as a talent, but as a person as well. One Raw star is stepping up to the plate to give her the praise that has been due for so long by so many as we still await for Lynch to make a huge return. Braun Strowman & Lana Sad Bombshell Leaks.
WWE

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWE

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWE

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWE

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWE

WINC Podcast (7/6): WWE NXT Review, Jimmy Uso – DUI Arrest, Terry Funk

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following...
WWE

Bobby Lashley ‘Gone’ On Raw For Bad Reason

Bobby Lashley is the biggest star on Raw at this point in time. It’s very odd that we didn’t see him on the recent showing of WWE Raw. Why could this be? Could something deeper be going on within the company that has Lashley possibly on the way out of the company? With WWE firing stars left and right, we really hope that Lashley didn’t just make the list…AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE.
WWE

WWE Star Not Returning To The Ring Anytime Soon

Rain check? It can be very frustrating to see a wrestler appear so promising and then have everything fall apart for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to storyline issues to a personal situation, but what matters at the end is that they are out of the ring for whatever reason. That is the case with a certain WWE star and it might be even longer before we see a return.
WWE

Kofi Kingston Says Bobby Lashley ‘Took It Too Far’ On Last Night’s RAW

It was announced during last night’s episode of RAW that Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will be taking place at Money in the Bank. Following RAW, WWE.com posted a backstage interview with Kofi where he commented on Lashley’s actions against Xavier Woods in the main event. He said,
WWE
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWE

Watch: More Footage of AEW Fan Being Dragged Out of Arena After Trying to Jump in The Ring

This week's AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho and MJF briefly have their face-to-face segment interrupted when a fan jumped onto the elevated entrance ramp and tried to make his way into the ring. The security team inside the James L. Knight Center quickly grabbed the man, but not before Jericho managed to get a punch in before he was carried away. The encounter was briefly shown on screen, but since then several videos of the incident have made their way online.

