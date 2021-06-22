WWE Money in the Bank 2021: Updated Card After Tonight's WWE Raw
WWE wasted no time in building up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view card during this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with Bobby Lashley accepting Kofi Kingston's challenge to a WWE Championship match. This was followed by five qualifying matches for the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, aloing with the confirmation that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will once again meet for the Raw Women's Championship following the controversial DQ finish to their match at Hell in a Cell.comicbook.com