United States Mint Releases Flagship Video Honoring American Eagle Coin Program
New video highlights an important milestone in the Mint’s signature coin program. The United States Mint (Mint) today released a video celebrating the 35-year anniversary of its world-renowned American Eagle Coin Program. The video also highlights a new era in the Program—the release of redesigned American Eagle Gold and American Eagle Silver Coins in 2021. The video is available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rs6_FTgIX8Y.www.timesunion.com