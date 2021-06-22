Teen girls missing from Baltimore may be in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Two teen girls who may be missing together from Baltimore could be in the Pittsburgh area.

According to WBAL-TV, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Baltimore City police are looking for Justice Navarro and Hannah Page, both 15, who disappeared from the city on April 19.

Navarro is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her black hair is dyed blue.

Page is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair that is dyed pink.

Authorities said they believe the girls are in the Pittsburgh area or the Silver Spring, Maryland, area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City police at 443-984-7385 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

©2021 Cox Media Group