Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Teen girls missing from Baltimore may be in Pittsburgh area

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHaXS_0abTKwBD00

PITTSBURGH — Two teen girls who may be missing together from Baltimore could be in the Pittsburgh area.

According to WBAL-TV, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Baltimore City police are looking for Justice Navarro and Hannah Page, both 15, who disappeared from the city on April 19.

Navarro is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her black hair is dyed blue.

Page is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair that is dyed pink.

Authorities said they believe the girls are in the Pittsburgh area or the Silver Spring, Maryland, area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City police at 443-984-7385 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Silver Spring, PA
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Police#Wbal Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore man used fake ID to buy $135,000 BMW, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Baltimore man was arrested after trying to buy a $135,000 BMW using phony documents including a fake driver’s license and bank checks, investigators said. Montgomery County Police said Deonte Dickens, 33, of Baltimore, tried to buy the 2022 BMW 750 on June 22, WJLA reported.
Surfside, FLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise as crews work on recovering the remains of victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse. As the third weekend of digging through the rubble begins, the death toll has climbed to 78, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced in a news conference Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy