Oxe outboards has muscled its way into the workboat market, but outside of aquaculture, the company has yet to make a sale to commercial fishermen. “Fishermen don’t like the price,” says David LeBlanc, regional sales director for Oxe. “We’re working with crabbers here to help them see the savings in fuel and maintenance. We’re talking to jig boats and red snapper longliners. Our other distributors are working with fishermen on the West Coast. There’s interest.”