Star sponsors International Women in Engineering Day event to celebrate Engineering Heroes!

By PRWeb
Times Union
 17 days ago

Star Refrigeration are proud to sponsor IOR’s Women in RACHP Engineering Heroes event. Star Refrigeration are pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring an event to commemorate International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) on 23rd June. This year’s event will consist of an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Refrigeration’s (IOR) Women in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump network group (WiRACHP). The live online meeting will follow the theme of ‘Engineering Heroes’ and will ask attendees to remember the motivational figures in their life who have helped them to choose a career in the industry.

