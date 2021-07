Ray Ewry, move over. Ewry, an 8-time gold medalist at the turn over the 20th century, only participated in three Olympics as a Purdue representative. Former Purdue track & field star Kara Winger is now headed to her fourth Olympics. Last night in the preliminary rounds she met the Olympic Qualifying Standard, but she bettered it tonight with a throw of 61.47 meters to finish second in the Olympic Trials. The top three finishers headed to Tokyo.