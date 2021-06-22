Cancel
Health

Caffeine withdrawal after surgery

Texarkana Gazette
 17 days ago

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he's never had a cup of coffee "or anything like that." That's just as well. In early March of this year, he had knee surgery and is rehabbing it in order to be ready for summer training camp. Seems that an unrecognized issue that impacts surgery is caffeine withdrawal, which many patients go through leading up to, during and after an operation.

www.texarkanagazette.com
Tom Brady
Mehmet Oz
#Caffeine Withdrawal#Knee Surgery#Withdrawal Symptoms
