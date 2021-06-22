Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Storm leads to downed trees, reported lightning strikes

By FRANK WILKES LESNEFSKY STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong thunderstorm that blew through the region Monday evening downed trees and led to two reports of houses being struck by lightning. The storm hit the North Pocono area the hardest, including Moscow, Covington Twp. and Spring Brook Twp., knocking over trees and flooding roads, said Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency Director David Hahn. They received two reports of houses that were potentially struck by lightning, one in Covington Twp. and the other in Waverly Twp., but neither call amounted to anything, he said.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
