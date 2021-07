We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. For now, the two areas of interest for us in the 2021 Android space are Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and the new Wear platform that they co-developed with Samsung. Since the Pixel 6 likely won’t be here for a couple of months, we turn almost all of our attention to Samsung’s MWC event today where they’ll show us more of that new Wear platform that will be behind the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 line.