Cullman County, AL

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman; DeKalb; Jackson; Marshall FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Alabama and northeast Alabama, including the following areas, in north central Alabama, Cullman. In northeast Alabama, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall. * Through Tuesday morning * Scattered to numerous showers, along with a few thunderstorms, continue along and ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. This front is expected to move through the area during the overnight hours. Some of this rainfall along and ahead of the front may be heavy at times. An additional one half to one inch of rain is possible through Tuesday morning, which may result in some flash flooding given the very saturated soils in place.

alerts.weather.gov
