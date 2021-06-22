Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Falls, Milam by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bell; Falls; Milam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM...EAST CENTRAL BELL AND SOUTH CENTRAL FALLS COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Cameron, moving south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cameron, Rogers and Buckholts.alerts.weather.gov