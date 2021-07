CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cripple Creek Victor School District will hold a 5k virtual race this Saturday, July 3rd. The race will help raise funds for CCV's Outdoor Track & Field/Football Complex. Currently, cracked asphalt and dead grass is prominent at the track and field court and football complex. Amanda Wood, with Cripple Creek The post Cripple Creek pioneers needing donations for new track and field, 5k virtual race Saturday appeared first on KRDO.