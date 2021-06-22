Clean-up professionals say to leave big debris to experts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

If you've got some debris left on your property from the overnight storms, experts say call the professionals.

Storm damage remained across Business Loop 70 East, Monday night. Experts say the small debris can be dropped at local recycle hubs but you should leave the big debris, like live wires and major roofing to the professionals.

Residents and business owners across mid-Missouri are still cleaning up after strong overnight winds peaked at over 60 miles per hour, causing widespread damage.

Sunday night's severe weather hit the businesses on the corner of Business Loop 70 East and Rangeline, leaving the Spartan Martial Arts Building roof with a gaping hole.

John Jasper with ServePro of Columbia says fixing up the building could take from one to six months. He says having the professionals handle the clean-up of things like major holes in your roof or walls or live wires is much safer than trying to do it yourself.

Jasper says if your home gets hit hard by severe storms like we saw Sunday night, your insurance coverage could put you up in a hotel depending on your coverage so it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for that in your insurance policy.

The post Clean-up professionals say to leave big debris to experts appeared first on ABC17NEWS .