Comfy Sunshine Again Tuesday, Then Hot & Sticky

"Mystery plane found in California lake turns out to be from 1986 crash" "Workers initially thought the recovered plane was one involved in a 1965 crash in which the pilot and three passengers were killed. Three bodies and a Piper Comanche 250 airplane remain missing in aCalifornialake, despite hope that underwater surveyors had found the remains that have now evaded searchers for over half a century. Last week, Seafloor Systems workerscame upon a mystery planesitting at the bottom of Folsom Lake near Sacramento. They thought the plane matched the description of the one that crashed on New Year's Day 1965, killing the pilot and three passengers onboard. Only the pilot's body had been recovered from the 1965 crash, so the potential discovery of the 56-year-old wreckage made headlines. However, the Placer county sheriff's office on Wednesdayconfirmedthat it wasn't that plane but was instead that of a 1986 non-fatal crash. That plane will remain at the bottom of the lake, the office said."