Construction

Brookfield tops off 28-story Lilia Waikiki apartment project

By Janis L. Magin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 17 days ago
Glen Kaneshige, president of Nordic PCL Construction, said the topping off of Brookfield Properties' Lilia Waikiki project coincides with Hawaii’s reopening and getting past the Covid-19 pandemic. Construction was one of the industries deemed essential during the pandemic.

Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
